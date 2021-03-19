Man arrested after deputies seize drugs, guns painted to look like toys in Catawba, N.C.

Man arrested after deputies seize drugs, guns painted to look like toys in Catawba, N.C.
Investigators found cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, about $2,300, and 25 guns, some made to look like toy guns. (Source: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 8:10 PM

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba man is in jail after investigators found drugs in his home, and a gun altered to look like a Nerf toy gun.

Narcotics Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department and the Newton Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home off Old Catawba Road.

They found cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, about $2,300, and 25 guns.

Investigators found a Glock model 19 rifle that was made to look like a toy Nerf gun. While the guns are legal, officers say they’re concerning to law enforcement.

A gun modified to look like a Nerf toy gun was found in Damien Alonzo Burch's home.
A gun modified to look like a Nerf toy gun was found in Damien Alonzo Burch's home. (Source: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Damien Alonzo Burch is charged with felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession of mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

He is being held under a $20,000 bond.

Damien Alonzo Burch
Damien Alonzo Burch (Source: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.