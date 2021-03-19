Judge blocks SC abortion ban from being enacted while court fights continue; Groups who sued respond

“The Court is well aware some may think the politics of the President who appointed it, and not the law, not the Court’s sleepless nights, and not its herculean efforts to get it right, is a consideration and serves as a barometer as to how this Court would rule upon the abortion question presented here,” she wrote. “And, unwittingly or not, the media tends to feed this narrative by often noting the name of the President who appointed the federal judge assigned to a particular politically divisive matter such as this. But, such a suggestion is misinformed at best, and highly offensive at worst. We judges are not politicians in robes.”