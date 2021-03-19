HELP WANTED: Ruiz Foods Florence to hold job fair Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Ruiz Foods Florence is looking to expand its workforce.
The frozen food manufacturer has scheduled a job fair Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Florence-Darlington Technical College, according to a press release.
Positions are available on all shifts and include packaging, machine operator, production, processing, pre-batch, bakery, sanitation and maintenance, officials said.
“We’ll be interviewing on-site at the job fair and sharing specific details about our sign-on bonuses for select skilled jobs,” said Jamie Moore, human resource manager for Ruiz Foods Florence.
Ruiz Foods Florence currently employs over 1,100 people.
Job fair attendees are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Florence-Darlington Technical College is located at 1951 Pisgah Road.
