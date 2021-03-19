HCS chair says switch to virtual during severe weather threat only possible due to COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - While many parents and students have had their ups and downs with the switch to online learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, that technology came in handy Thursday for Horry County Schools.
HCS board chair Ken Richardson said having virtual learning in place proved pivotal as the county prepared for the possibility of severe weather Thursday.
“If anything good came from the COVID situation that we’ve had in Horry County Schools, it’s the fact that we’re able to adjust,” he said.
Richardson said within around four hours, the district was able to get together their plan to move learning online in order to keep students and staff safe from any dangerous weather.
“It eliminates us having to cancel school days. We would have had to shut down and made this a make up day,” he added.
Richardson said in days before the pandemic, a situation like this wouldn’t even be thinkable, let alone easy to coordinate.
“We have the devices in everyone’s hands now and everyone’s used to it,” he said.
Richardson explained that he understands that last-minute changes can be difficult, but said the response from many parents has been positive.
“We weren’t in the building today, but kids were learning today,” he said. “We were teaching.”
