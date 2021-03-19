HCS: Academy for Technology and Academics to resume full-time, face-to-face learning

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another school in Horry County is getting set to return to full-time, face-to-face learning.
Horry County Schools announced Friday that brick-and-mortar students at the Academy for Technology and Academics will resume a traditional schedule on March 26.
The district says the change will not impact those who are currently enrolled in the HCS Virtual Program.
The announcement comes days after schools such as Early College High School, Scholars Academy and the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology also resumed full-time, face-to-face learning.
