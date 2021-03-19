Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce announces partnership to provide mentorship to small business owners

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - This morning, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Grand Strand SCORE made their partnership official with a ribbon-cutting in Downtown Florence.
Chamber President Mike Miller said their board made it a priority to provide small businesses with a mentorship program.
“We looked around and found out the SCORE program in Myrtle Beach is one of the best in the state,” he said.
SCORE or the Service Corps of Retired Executives is a national organization run by the Small Business Administration.
The organization pairs retired or experienced entrepreneurs with new or longtime business owners to provide advice, resources, and no-cost training.
“We have an opportunity to partner with them and become a Pee Dee branch of the Grand Strand SCORE, and we’re going to house an office here for them and we’ve already got a number of mentors that have already shown up and want to help local business people,” said Miller.
Grand Strand SCORE Chairman Jim Helfgott said they mentored clients in the Pee Dee in the past, but having a branch will help them do more for local businesses.
“It’s better to have mentors who are local and know the local market, so by bringing a branch here it gives us an opportunity to bring on new mentors and better serve the local area,” said Helfgott.
Chamber board chairman Mike Reichenbach experienced the challenges of starting a business. He purchased his first car dealership during the 2008 recession.
Now, he’s one of the biggest advocates for a business mentorship program, and he said the partnership with Grand Strand SCORE is a dream come true.
“To be that outlet, and to have a no-charge resource for business owners especially since in South Carolina, 50% of our jobs are made up of small businesses, so we need to be an outlet so they can be successful,” said Reichenbach.
