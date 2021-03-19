Florence School District 3 returning to full-time, face-to-face learning in April

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee school district will soon be returning to full-time, face-to-face learning for all brick and mortar students.
Florence School District 3 announced Friday that the change will take place on Monday, April 19.
According to the district, elementary school students have been at school for five days a week, but middle and high school students have received virtual instruction on Fridays.
Officials said the district’s board unanimously approved the motion during a meeting on Thursday.
The decision will not impact students who have chosen virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester.
