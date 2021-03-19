FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds and cooler Friday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You’re waking up to the warmest part of the day with temperatures in the 60s early this morning. We hit a our midnight high temperature of 67° here in Myrtle Beach as the temperatures will tumble throughout the day.
Cloud cover will quickly return today with overcast skies and strong gusty winds on the backside of that low pressure system.
Temperatures will maintain the mid 50s throughout the morning hours before the winds shift out of the north and drop our temperatures this afternoon. It will be colder this afternoon than what it was when you left the house this morning. Pack the jacket!
Along with the cooler weather for the afternoon, the winds will be blustery. Winds today will blow out of the north/northeast at 20-25 mph with gusts of 30+ possible at times today. That will not only make it feel cooler, but just be a gloomy end to the work week. Take your time out on the roads with these windy conditions today.
The weekend will continue our cooler and breezy trend as an area of low pressure develops off shore. Skies will be mostly cloudy through most of the weekend. A 20% chance of a sprinkle or light shower will linger through Saturday with a slightly better chance on Sunday at 30%. Gusty winds will be out of the northeast still, keeping those temperatures in check and stuck in the middle to upper 50s through the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.