FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, cool, breezy weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cloudy skies, a few light showers, gusty winds and cooler temperatures will stick around through the weekend.
Cool weather will continue to blow into the area through the weekend as an area of low pressure develops off shore.
Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 inland and into the lower 40s along the beaches.
With an area of low pressure developing well off shore on Saturday, gusty northeast winds and clouds skies will remain in place. While no steady or heavy rain is expected, a few light showers, sprinkles or areas of drizzle may blow on shore from time to time. Rain chances along the coast are 30%. With the cloudy skies and northeast winds, temperatures will remain cool with afternoon readings only reaching the middle 50s.
Sunday will start off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. The same area of low pressure will remain off shore and continue to keep mostly cloudy skies in place. Once again, a few light showers will be possible from time to time with rain chances at 30%. Gusty winds will continue.
Milder weather and brighter skies will return next week with temperatures returning into the 60s and 70s.
