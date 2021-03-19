DHEC announces 603 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 603 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 457,898 and deaths to 7,920, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 30 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. In Florence County, 10 new virus cases were reported and no additional deaths.
According to DHEC, 22,262 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.6%.
For the latest information on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.
More information related to COVID-19 can be found by visiting scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
