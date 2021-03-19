DHEC: All nursing, long-term care facilities in S.C. to provide visitation with few limitations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Visitations at nursing and long-term care facilities are getting closer to being back to normal for families.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced updated visitation guidelines for facilities in order to better align with new federal guidance that was released last week.
Starting Friday, all nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Carolina are required to offer outdoor and/or indoor visitation with few exceptions.
“Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally, and physically from being able to see their loved ones,” said Nick Davidson, Senior Deputy for Public Health. “While visitation limitations were necessary for protecting the health of residents during the pandemic, current recommendations are now to allow for visitation with disease prevention protocols in place.”
While facilities are required to allow visitation at all times for all residents, there are circumstances for when facilities should limit indoor visitation for specific residents.
Below are the circumstances in which visitation should still be limited:
- Unvaccinated residents: if the facility’s COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated
- Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue Transmission-Based Precautions
- Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine
- A new case of COVID-19 is identified, a facility must suspend indoor visitation pending the results of a round of facility-wide testing
Nick Davidson, DHEC’s senior deputy for public health, said DHEC’s weekly-updated visitation status report for each nursing home facility will soon be changing to reflect this.
“Instead of it saying that they’re not allowing visitation, it will be simply to what extent are you limiting it, because of course, you’d have to adhere to these new rules,” Davidson explained in Friday’s media briefing. “And these new rules are really only temporary limitations for the whole facility, and then some individual limitations beyond that.”
As of Friday, 100% of the state’s nursing homes have had their first and second COVID-19 vaccination clinics completed, and 95% of their final third clinics completed. As for assisted living facilities, 98% have had first and second vaccination clinics, and 93% have had their third and final clinics.
It’s not clear how many facilities have under 70% of their population fully vaccinated, though.
In total, more than 65,000 first and second dose COVID-19 vaccines have been given to the state’s roughly 40,000 long-term care facility residents. And more than 39,900 first and second doses have been given to 40,000 workers, according to DHEC.
