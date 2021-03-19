2 dead after shooting at Florence motel as deputies attempted to serve warrants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are dead after a shooting occurred at a Florence motel as deputies were attempted to serve felony warrants Friday.
Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and investigators with the U.S. Marshals attempted to serve warrants at a room at the Suburban Inn on West Lucas Street.
Authorities knocked on the door and announced themselves, but then heard two shots fired in the room.
The SWAT team was then called out of an abundance of caution.
Authorities decided to enter the room after not having contact with either suspect for a period of time and found both suspects dead inside.
Nunn said no deputies fired shots in the incident, and no other injuries were reported.
SLED is being called to further investigate.
