Coroner’s office identifies victim shot, killed in Socastee area; police still searching for suspect
By WMBF News Staff | March 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 5:05 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person killed in Socastee over the weekend.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as 19-year-old Gerson Velasquez from the Myrtle Beach area.

Police were called Sunday night to Socastee Plaza for a shots fired call.

Josue Rivera is wanted in connection with Sunday's shooting in the Socastee area.
Josue Rivera is wanted in connection with Sunday's shooting in the Socastee area. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

Fowler said Velasquez died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Horry County police are searching for 19-year-old Josue Rivera in connection with the shooting.

He was last seen in a white two-door 2002 BMW 330ci with South Carolina license plate SPT-485, authorities said. The vehicle may have “viva” written on the back glass.

Anyone with information about Rivera’s whereabouts should call (843) 248-1520.

