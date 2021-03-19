Coroner’s office identifies victim shot, killed in Socastee area; police still searching for suspect

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person killed in Socastee over the weekend.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as 19-year-old Gerson Velasquez from the Myrtle Beach area.
Police were called Sunday night to Socastee Plaza for a shots fired call.
RELATED COVERAGE | Police looking for suspect in connection to deadly Socastee area shooting
Fowler said Velasquez died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Horry County police are searching for 19-year-old Josue Rivera in connection with the shooting.
He was last seen in a white two-door 2002 BMW 330ci with South Carolina license plate SPT-485, authorities said. The vehicle may have “viva” written on the back glass.
Anyone with information about Rivera’s whereabouts should call (843) 248-1520.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.