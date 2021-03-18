Sheriff: 17-year-old accused of shooting another teen in Hartsville area

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving two teenagers.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said his deputies were called around 5 p.m. Thursday to Bills Circle, just off Lakeview Boulevard, in the Hartsville area.
He said a teenager, who is believed to be about 13 or 14 years old, was shot and taken to McLeod Health for treatment.
Hudson said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature.
The sheriff added that the 17-year-old admitted to shooting the younger teen.
He said that they are investigating what led up to the shooting.
