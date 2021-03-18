S.C. woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Carolina woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus County Thursday morning.
According to Trooper Redwine of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on N.C. 905 (Seven Creeks Highway) near Old Dothan Road at the North Carolina-South Carolina line.
Jenny Fowler, 24, of Loris, S.C., was traveling north on N.C. 905 in a GMC Yukon when she entered a curve, ran off the road to the right, over-corrected, and overturned her vehicle, landing in a ditch.
Fowler, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Redwine said.
No one else was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.
