S.C. residents share perspectives on returning to normalcy after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to data from state health officials, nearly 13% of South Carolina’s population is fully vaccinated from COVID-19.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s vaccine dashboard lists about 23% of people in the state have received at least one vaccine dose.
In Horry County, nearly 30% of people have started the vaccination process.
The number essentially means the majority of people across the state haven’t rolled up their sleeves just yet.
WMBF News has shared and followed stories from people struggling to get appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine since vaccine allocation began.
Some of those same residents are part of DHEC’s vaccination completed list and now they’re urging people to be patient and keep their hopes up.
Last month, cancer survivor Brad Johnson was encouraged by medical professionals to get vaccinated. At that time, he shared frustrations about his age group, those 65-69 years of age, not being prioritized in the state’s phase 1-a vaccine rollout.
Shortly after, his age group was added to the eligibility list.
Johnson says he was then able to schedule his first and second dose appointments at a CVS Pharmacy in Myrtle Beach.
Now that’s he’s fully vaccinated, Johnson says he feels a sense of freedom, but he’s still extremely cautious about COVID-19 in our community.
“This is not over, this is not over by a long shot,” he said. “I have known people that have passed away from [COVID], I have known people who got it and had no problems and [others] who got ts and [will have] residual problems for the rest of their lives. My advice, buckle down and get the vaccine.”
Horry County resident Kathy Bruni also completed the vaccination process, but the road to getting both doses started off a bit bumpy.
Bruni said she struggled to get a first dose appointment in Horry County, so she drove nearly three hours one way-to Chesterfield County, to get the COVID-19 shot.
On that same day she got the first dose, Bruni said it was highly unlikely she was taking that trip back for a second dosage.
Bruni was eventually able to schedule a second dose appointment at a nearby Walgreens Pharmacy and says being fully vaccinated makes her feel free again.
She also explained that she’s not letting her guard down anytime soon because of the pandemic.
“Because there are still variants out there that are spreading,” said Bruni. “And it looks like people have let their guard down. And when [I see] people congregate in areas without masks and are in close proximity, I [find it] very concerning. I don’t want to be a part of it, vaccinated or not.”
Last month, South Carolina resident Donna Stoudemire shared a story that many families related to.
She has three children, two daughters and one son.
She said she hadn’t seen one of her daughters, who works in the medical field, for over a year and was waiting to get her doses before they reunited in-person again.
As of this week, Stoudemire has received both of her COVID-19 shots from Lexington Medical Center.
“I feel safe now more than I was,” she said.
After one year, she’s looking forward to seeing her daughter in the near future.
“She’s still a little nervous about seeing each other,” said Stoudemire. “But I’ll see her in May, I know.”
