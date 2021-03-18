S.C. joins 20 other states in suing Biden administration over Keystone XL pipeline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 20 other state attorneys general in filing suit Wednesday to block President Joe Biden’s attempt to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline, saying the order is unconstitutional.
According to a press release, the suit was led by Montana and Texas and filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
“Despite several exhaustive studies undertaken by the Obama State Department that concluded the Keystone XL pipeline would boost the U.S economy, create American jobs, and safely transport oil throughout the country without increasing greenhouse gas emissions, Biden revoked the permit via executive order mere hours after reciting his oath of office. However, he did not have the power to do so,” a press release from Wilson’s office stated.
The 1,700-mile pipeline was planned to carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Biden’s executive order said leaving the pipeline’s permit in place “would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives.”
“The pipeline is a key component of the national economy and national security, but regardless of how you feel about the pipeline, the fact is that the president doesn’t have the authority to cancel it because it was authorized by Congress,” Wilson said in a statement. “I will always fight to defend the Constitutional separation of powers no matter who is in office and President Biden’s order is clearly unconstitutional.”
