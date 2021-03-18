Run to the Sun car show returns after 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show is back in Myrtle Beach after taking a year off due to COVID-19.
Day one was cut short due to the threat of severe weather. While that wasn’t ideal news, those who attended said they know Friday and Saturday will be great days for the car show.
The friendly vibe, common interest in cars and happy atmosphere bring people like Terry Batson back year after year.
“We’ve talked to so many nice people already, coming up and looking at cars, talking cars,” Batson said. “Everybody’s glad to be back out.”
Some said the car show is one of the best in the country.
“This is the maximum,” George Nesbit said. “This is the maximum. It even outdoes Charlotte Motor Speedway.”
“I go all over the United States to car shows and things like this, and we’ve always said that we thought the caliber of cars at Run to the Sun is better than anywhere we’ve ever been. It really is,” Batson said.
The car show also raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
