‘Navy was a pioneer canine’: HCFR announces death of retired arson dog

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue has lost a beloved member of its firefighting family.
Officials with the department announced Thursday that HCFR’s retired arson dog, Navy, passed away.
A Labrador-retriever mix Navy was a 2007 graduate of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, according to HCFR.
Navy retired in 2015 after serving Horry County for eight years, working with partner and handler, HCFR Chief Investigator James Cyganiewicz, for the duration, according to the department.
“Having worked hundreds of fires, Navy was a pioneer canine in our organization, as the first State Farm Insurance grant arson dog we had, the only in the state of South Carolina at that time,” a press release from HCFR stated.
Navy’s immediate predecessor, Summer, has since retired, according to the department. HCFR’s investigation unit currently utilizes arson dog Crosby on fire calls, staff members said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.