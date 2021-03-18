Man accused in Dillon County kidnapping, rape arrested in Maxton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to an alleged kidnapping and rape that started in Dillon County, according to authorities.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said 52-year-old David Earl Page, of Maxton, was arrested Thursday morning in Maxton after search warrants were issued in the areas of Henderson Street and Highway 501 South.
Deputies said a woman was abducted and assaulted on March 11 in the area of the South of the Border attraction in Dillon County, near Highway 301 South and Braswell Road, and taken to Rowland.
Authorities previously released photos of a person of interest in the case.
According to deputies, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Page is charged with first-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, first-degree rape, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for Page related to carjacking, kidnapping and possessions of a weapon during a violent crime.
Page is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $3.3 million secured bond for the North Carolina-based charges.
Wilkins said the investigation is ongoing, and the Fayetteville office of the ATF assisted in the case.
