LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced due to severe weather threat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The threat of severe weather Thursday afternoon has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in Myrtle Beach and Horry County.
This list will be updated as more information comes in.
MYRTLE BEACH
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the Pee Dee Streetrodders’ Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show will close at 1 p.m. Thursday. The event is set to continue on Friday and Saturday.
Myrtle Beach Municipal Court will close at 2 p.m., and the cases set for 5 p.m. will be continued, city officials said.
All Myrtle Beach city facilities will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. The city’s after-school and evening activities are canceled for the day.
Lastly, the Kids’ Track-and-Field Day at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Thursday afternoon has been postponed to a later date. A new date will be announced.
HORRY COUNTY
Horry County Government offices and facilities will close at 2 p.m. Thursday. Additionally, the Horry County Solid Waste Authority’s recycling and convenience centers will also close at 2 p.m.
Recreation events scheduled at county recreation centers and fields are canceled for March 18.
The Horry County Board of Fee Appeals meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. is cancelled.
Horry County’s public safety departments will “continue to provide critical services,” according to the county.
Myrtle Beach International Airport remains open, but passengers are asked to check the status of their flights with their airlines.
