Highway 17 business owner gets fed up with flooding, puts up concrete wall

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of Coastal Wellness off Highway 17 was so sick of his building flooding, he’s taken sandbags to the next level.
He and an engineering company have put up a five-foot, concrete floodwall that wraps around the entire building, with only a few of these access points for people to get in and out.
“You know, if this was being developed today, who’s to say the building wouldn’t be two feet higher,” said David Gantt, CEO of G3 Engineering. “Because of the constraints of everything that’s built around it, we had to come up with a creative solution.”
Coastal Wellness has experienced three major flooding events since 2015.
After paying for drywall and utility repairs on multiple occasions, the owner of Coastal Wellness tried some ways to keep out the flooding in the past.
His latest effort was an Aquadam during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.
An engineer says it worked pretty well, but the water bag fixture took a week to assemble, so the owner asked for something a little more permanent.
“A hurricane could bring 10, 20, 30 inches of rain locally,” said Gantt. “Nothing is designed to accommodate those events. All you can do is try your best to try to protect flooding.”
The gutters extend out past the wall for rain drainage, and storm doors can easily pop into place at each of the access points to keep out flooding.
The storm doors keep out flooding, but rainwater can still collect between the wall and the business.
Gantt says a pump can drain that pretty easily.
The wall is designed to handle more than just a usual flooding event.
“We’ve designed this wall to be above the elevation of Highway 17,” said Gantt. “It would have to be a catastrophic event, and even if it got to the level of the roadway, the building would be protected.”
Gantt says he’s been in engineering in the Grand Strand for more than 20 years and has done plenty of stormwater projects, but never one like this.
“I joked with the owner my hope is that you’ll never have to use it, but we do expect sometime in the future we’ll have another hurricane-type event, and this should provide some relief to this building,” said Gantt.
Construction just finished on the wall, so it hasn’t been put through a major flooding event, yet.
