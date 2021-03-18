Google to invest $500 million, expanding operations in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Google is expanding its footprint in South Carolina with plans to invest $500 million into operations in the state.
On Thursday, March 18, Google announced the plans to expand its data center footprint in Berkeley County.
Nationally, Google plans to invest more than $7 billion and create at least 10,000 new, full-time Google jobs across the United States this year.
“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet. “Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year.”
Google has called South Carolina home since 2007, creating more than 800 jobs in a variety of full-time and external supplier roles.
Google.org has awarded more than $2M in grants to nonprofits and organizations based in South Carolina, including through the local Google.org Impact Challenge Columbia.
Grants to the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) and Fast Forward have provided free internet to households with school-aged children and technology education and computer access to underserved South Carolinians.
Most recently, Google has been supporting distance learning during COVID-19 with computer donations, and the expansion of the Rolling Study Halls program, now Rolling Hot Spots, to support digital connectivity and remote learning for students in the Berkeley County School District.
Google also released their 2020 Economic Impact Report Thursday, sharing how 23,500 businesses, publishers, and nonprofits in South Carolina used Google products in 2020 to increase their online presence and connect with the people and communities they serve - generating $4.02 billion in economic activity in 2020.
