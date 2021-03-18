Construction underway to turn Indian Wells Golf Club into housing development

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been over a year since golfers teed off at the old Indian Wells Golf Course.
But now, that 150 acres could be replaced with 488 new homes in the near future.
Founders Group International plans to build 150 duplexes in the area, while the rest will be single-family houses.
The plan includes a new roundabout in the first phase on the Garden City Connector at the intersection with Woodlake Drive, which would be the main entrance to the planned neighborhood, which will be known as Middlebrooke.
Indian Wells opened back in 1984 and closed in December 2019.
Before the course closed, Founders tried to get the property rezoned to “multi-residential” to build 693 homes and a possible strip mall.
Several nearby homeowners fought that rezoning, which was eventually kicked back by Horry County Council.
So, Founders has downsized the plan to fit in the initial zoning, “single-family residential.”
Kathy Jellison led that fight on behalf of the Horry County Coalition for Responsible Development and is still concerned about what the project will do to the area.
“The biggest issue is the water: the stormwater and the flooding,” she said. “We’ve seen so many communities now where they’re building right next to existing communities, and the old communities are flooding. That’s one of our biggest concerns. We’ve been here a long time, and we’re worried about the flooding.”
The Horry County Planning and Zoning department says this project is operating with a land disturbance permit at the moment, which essentially means it can prepare the lots and do everything just about up to actually building the homes.
Much of that work includes clearing the land, building new roads and improving water and sewer, so that’s the kind of construction to expect on the property in the immediate future.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.