Columbia attorney accused of sex crimes involving minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies raided the home of a Midlands attorney Thursday morning as part of an investigation into a sexual assault of a minor.
Harry Gregory, 62, was arrested around 7:40 a.m. at his home on Windsor Road in Columbia.
This came after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Fugitive Task Force, Special Victims Unit, Major Crimes Unit and the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant and arrest warrant at the home.
Deputies charged Gregory with lewd acts upon a child.
Officials say the charges stem from crimes that happened from 2002 to 2004, when the victim was a child.
Gregory appeared in court for a bond hearing at 2 p.m. The judge set his bond at $100,000. He has since bonded out of jail.
The judge also ruled Gregory cannot be in contact with the victim and he is not allowed to leave the state.
Neighbors told WIS they awoke to flashing blue lights and the sound of RCSD deputies announcing themselves outside Gregory’s home around 7:30 a.m. Unmarked police cars lined the residential street.
Witnesses said the investigators were let into the house without any more commotion.
By 10 a.m., the home was quiet. WIS knocked on the door but no one answered.
