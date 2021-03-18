CCU’s Zack Taylor named Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Coastal Carolina men’s golfer Zack Taylor has been named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Thursday.
Taylor posted a third-place finish to lead the Chants to a fifth-place team finish at the highly-touted V1 Sports General Hackler Championship last weekend. He turned in two eagles, 11 birdies, and 35 pars to card rounds of 71, 67, and 70 for a final score of 208, 8-under par. He finished behind nationally-ranked No. 13 Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida who won the event.
This year, Taylor has recorded a season stroke average of 71.76 over six events.
This is the second conference weekly honor for Taylor who also won it last year in the final week of play before the 2020 season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is also the second weekly honor for the Coastal men’s golf team this year, as States Fort received the accolade on Feb. 17.
