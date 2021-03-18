CCU’s Zack Taylor named Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Week

Taylor posted a third-place finish to lead the Chants to a fifth-place team finish at the highly-touted V1 Sports General Hackler Championship last weekend. He turned in two eagles, 11 birdies, and 35 pars to card rounds of 71, 67, and 70 for a final score of 208, 8-under par. He finished behind nationally-ranked No. 13 Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida who won the event.