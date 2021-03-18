CCU’s Nicole Abelar named Sun Belt Women’s Golfer of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Coastal Carolina’s women’s golfer Nicole Abelar has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced Thursday morning.
After not playing in the fall, the freshman has had a great spring season which has seen her post a second-place finish and another top-10 finish.
At the River Landing Classic, she carded rounds of 65 and 67 on her way to a 54-hole score of 205, which was the best score in program history. Her seven-under 65 on the opening day of the event was also a new single-round scoring record.
In her past two events, she has posted a 71.1 scoring average and has a team-best 73.0 scoring average on the season. She has moved up to as high as No. 188 on the Golfstat NCAA Player Rankings.
