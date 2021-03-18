CCU’s Graves, Fields sweep Sun Belt Track and Field Athletes of the Week

Wise earned his first win in the triple jump as he broke the meet record and was just shy of the CCU school record with a mark of 15.37 (2.1) meters. The Irmo, S.C., native bested the previous record set by Ron Buchanan of NC A&T in 2008 of 15.30 meters. Later in the meet, Wise earned his second victory of the two-day meet in the long jump as he reached a height of 2.08 meters, five-thousandths of a meter better than the second-place finisher. The sophomore Wise finished behind his teammate, David Ejumeta, in second place, in the long jump with 7.38 meters.