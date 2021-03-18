CCU’s Graves, Fields sweep Sun Belt Track and Field Athletes of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On Thursday, freshman Tyler Graves and sophomore Dallas Wise swept the Sun Belt’s Men’s Track and Field Athletes of the Week, announced by the conference.
At last weekend’s Myrtle Beach Collegiate Invitational, Graves and Wise set records in the first outdoor meets of their collegiate careers.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Graves finished in first-place during a preliminary qualifying round with the seventh-fastest mark in school history at 14.15 (2.5). Just one day later, the freshman took home first-place in the finals with a result of 14.12 (3.3), the sixth-fastest time in school history.
In three events at the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge, sophomore Wise earned two first-place and second-place finishes.
Wise earned his first win in the triple jump as he broke the meet record and was just shy of the CCU school record with a mark of 15.37 (2.1) meters. The Irmo, S.C., native bested the previous record set by Ron Buchanan of NC A&T in 2008 of 15.30 meters. Later in the meet, Wise earned his second victory of the two-day meet in the long jump as he reached a height of 2.08 meters, five-thousandths of a meter better than the second-place finisher. The sophomore Wise finished behind his teammate, David Ejumeta, in second place, in the long jump with 7.38 meters.
