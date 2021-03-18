CCU moves to remote learning Thursday due to severe weather threat

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will move to remote learning Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.
According to a press release from the university, the shift to remote learning will begin with 12:15 p.m. classes.
Instructors are expected to communicate with students regarding alternative instruction modes for all classes Thursday afternoon and evening, the university said.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, administrative offices should begin shifting to remote operations by allowing employees to leave campus and arrive home before severe weather moves into the area, the release stated.
The university said employees who can work remotely should resume their duties. Employees who are not able to work remotely may report available leave or make-up time with supervisory approval.
According to CCU, essential services employees who provide on-campus services and second-shift employees should plan to report to work. Supervisors will be contacting these employees regarding adjusted work schedules.
In addition, student club/organizational activities and outdoor recreation activities will be cancelled beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, the university announced.
Student services, food services, Kimbel Library, HTC Center, the Testing Center, and the Student Union will operate as normal. The basketball courts and pool in Williams Brice will be closed, according to the release.
Transportation services will operate on schedule, as conditions allow.
