17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting that killed one man, hurt two teens

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff announced on Thursday that an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said a 17-year-old was taken into custody in connection to Monday night’s shooting on Highway 72 West near Lumberton.
The suspect’s name was not released.
Authorities said 36-year-old Jason West was found dead in the front yard of a home on Monday night. A 17- and 18-year-old were also found with gunshot wounds but are expected to recover, according to investigators.
“Please continue your prayers for the victims and all involved in this senseless act of violence,” Wilkins stated in a Facebook post.
The 17-year-old suspect is being charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
“This is yet another example of unnecessary violence being committed by under-supervised youth. Unfortunately in this case, it has led to the murder of a young man and others being seriously injured. The prison system shouldn’t have to raise children. The parents or legal guardians have to take responsibility for their kids. I can only hope and pray that these teens will realize the destruction they have caused not only to themselves but to victim’s family and all of their families as well,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins added that the suspect could face more charges, and more arrests are also likely.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
