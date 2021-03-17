Voters elect Trey Skidmore to take over North Myrtle Beach City Council at-large seat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach released the results of its runoff election on Tuesday.
Unofficial results show that Trey Skidmore beat out Ronnie Nichols for the at-large seat on the North Myrtle Beach City Council.
Skidmore received 1,158 votes while 799 voters casted their ballots for Nichols.
The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at City Hall to certify the results of the election.
The oath of office will take place during the April 5 City Council meeting.
Skidmore’s team for the seat will run until Nov. 2021.
