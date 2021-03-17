Vaccine clinics in Darlington, Williamsburg counties rescheduled due to severe weather threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday afternoon, two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Darlington and Williamsburg counties have been rescheduled, state health officials said.
According to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, individuals who had appointments at the Darlington First Baptist Church, 216 S. Main Street, are asked to come to the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence, on Friday, March 19 to be vaccinated.
Their original appointment time will be honored at the Florence clinic on Friday. Those who had appointments at the Williamsburg County E-911 Recovery Center on Thursday are asked to come to the Recovery Center on Friday, March 19 to be vaccinated. Their original appointment time will be honored at the clinic on Friday.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
