Tigers Outlast Panthers 7-2

French laced a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the second inning for the game’s first run, then Will Mize evened the score for Georgia State (4-14) with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. The Tigers (6-8) took the lead in the fourth inning with two runs, then they scored four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Teodosio’s two-run homer, his second long ball of the season.