Tidelands Health leader reflects on one-year mark since hospital’s first case of COVID-19

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On March 16, 2020, Tidelands Health diagnosed its first case of COVID-19.
It was a day Tidelands Health Vice President Amy Stevens will never forget.
“Even though we knew it was coming, it was still such a sobering moment,” she said. “It felt like something shifted. It felt like the beginning of something significant and momentous.”
Over the summer, many seemed to think the virus was losing its grip, which led to packed beaches and as a result, skyrocketing case counts.
“It happened so suddenly,” she said. “That’s the thing I remember being struck about. We went from 20 hospitalized patients with COVID to more than double that in just a matter of a few days.”
Hospital staff across the country became slammed with work as so many people became hospitalized by the virus.
“I think about members of our pharmacy staff that would work 20 and 30 days without a day off,” she said. “Doctors and nurses working shift after shift just because the influx of patients was so significant.”
Tidelands Health’s role in the community when it comes to COVID has shifted from primarily treating people with the virus to making sure people never get the virus by administering the vaccine.
And Stevens said the vaccine provides hope to the hospital staff who have been working so hard for the last year.
“I think things are so much better even now than they might’ve been two weeks ago, because the vaccine supply is improving, and I think that’s just going to continue to happen,” she said.
