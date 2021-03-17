Tidelands Health holds ceremony to honor lives lost to COVID-19 over past year

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health confirmed its first diagnosed case of COVID-19 on March 16, 2020.
Since then, hundreds of people in the Grand Strand area have died from the virus.
“We had 771 COVID deaths across the Grand Stand and almost 200 of those [people] were from Tidelands Health,” said Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar.
With over 700 luminaries, Tidelands Health honored their memories Tuesday night at four campuses during the ““Lights to Remember, Hope for Tomorrow” ceremony.
The events took place at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital at Little River, an affiliate of Encompass Health.
Over 700 bags containing luminaries were placed around the hospital grounds. Each light represented a life lost to COVID-19 in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.
Many of the bags displayed messages from family members and dedicated to their loved ones who died.
Other bags expressed gratitude for the healthcare workers who stood by their family member’s side.
“Really thinking about those healthcare workers and those patients they lost,” Resetar said. “You can’t help but remember this period of time where [family members] really couldn’t visit [loved ones] in hospitals in the way you could normally because of the fear of [spreading] COVID-19. So our healthcare workers really became their family and it was really hard for them because of how attached they became to their patients.”
The ceremony was also about spreading hope to those who’ve recovered from the virus.
South Carolina Hospital Association leader Melanie Matney said it’s important for the South Carolina community to see these type of events happening because it brings people more hope during these uncertain times.
“It’s been a long battle,” Matney said. “And it will continue, [so] we need to continue to [have] hope.”
Tidelands Health Vice President Amy Stevens said the luminary event is also about reminding people there’s hope for a brighter future thanks to life saving COVID-19 vaccines.
“[The luminary ceremony was] a celebration [about the vaccines] as well,” Stevens said. “We’re going to stop, remember, but also be incredibly grateful for the science and medicine that have brought us to this point that we now have the hope of a better tomorrow as more and more people get vaccinated.”
“Over this whole last year, we’ve taken care of thousands of patients, we’ve hospitalized lots of patients, we’ve gone through mass testing, now we’re on to hope which is the vaccine,” Resetar said.
The hospital adhered to its safety protocols, so there were no public gatherings at any of the four luminary events.
Staff also said now is not the time to let your safety guards down. They’re encouraging people to continue to be vigilant as the vaccine rollout continues.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.