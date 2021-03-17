‘We will see our officer through to better days’: HCPD gives update on officer injured in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Horry County Police Department provided an update on one of their officers who was injured in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon.
“Our officer is currently hospitalized in serious but stable condition. He will be undergoing medical procedures to treat his injuries later this week,” a statement from the HCPD read.
The department thanked their public safety partners and members of the community who have reached out with “well wishes and prayers.”
“This is a difficult time for our family in blue, and we could not get through it without each other and you. Together we will see our officer through to better days,” the statement read.
The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday at 4:19 p.m. near Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension in the Conway area.
The HCPD also sent “best wishes for healing to the other driver involved in this crash.”
