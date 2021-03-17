SLED investigates claims cyber attackers obtained personal information of some Georgetown Co. employees

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are working to verify claims that cyber criminals obtained personal information of some Georgetown County employees, staff announced Wednesday.
According to information from Georgetown County, the county was made aware Tuesday afternoon of the claims that the cyber attackers obtained “sensitive and personal information” related to some county employees during January’s ransomware attack.
Once they were aware of the claims, county officials contacted SLED, which is working to verify if the claims are factual, according to a release.
County leaders said they are also working with third party forensic specialist to assess the data potentially at risk.
The investigation into the matter is still open.
