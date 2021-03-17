SCDOT leader reveals worker safety upgrades after 2 killed along Highway 501

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Changes are being made to help keep South Carolina Department of Transportation workers safe while working in dangerous conditions on busy roads and interstates.
During a Senate Transportation Committee meeting on Wednesday, State Sen. Luke Rankin, who represents Horry County, asked SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall about the safety of workers after two were killed on Highway 501 near Aynor nearly two years ago.
Cecil Morgan, 35, and David Sibbick, 29, were killed in July 2019 while working on the highway. Troopers said a Freightliner truck hit two vehicles that were stopped in traffic, then the truck hit Morgan and Sibbick.
Hall started off by saying that employee safety is a difficult subject for her to talk about.
“It weighs very heavily on me the 10 employees we’ve lost under my watch, so we have really put a big focus on it,” Hall said.
She explained that the SCDOT has revamped their light package so there’s no excuse for not being able to see their employees on the road. They are also in the process of upgrading employee uniforms so that they are more visible while working along busy roads, highways and interstates. The agency has also championed a work zone legislation that the General Assembly has passed.
Hall said this is an issue that she has worked on with other DOT leaders in other states.
“It’s a big issue for us and not only for South Carolina but many other of my colleagues. Any time there is a fatality in any of our states we talk to each other and see what could have done differently to help that employee go home,” Hall said.
The families of Morgan and Sibbick have sued the truck driver who allegedly caused the crash. They allege he was driving failed to reduce his speed due to the road construction and that he was not medically qualified to drive.
