New barbecue restaurant owner hopes to continue legacy left behind by Prosser’s BBQ

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A new barbeque restaurant will soon be open in Murrells Inlet.
Inlet Bar-b-que will sit where Prosser’s BBQ sat before it closed down at the corner of Highway 17 Business and Sunnyside Avenue.
Owner Stacy Mims is working to renovate part of the building and move equipment into it. He hopes to continue the legacy left behind by the wildly popular Prosser’s BBQ.
“We have a very similar business model and buffet style and everything, so hopefully we can come in and just take off where they were and keep going,” Mims said.
Mims hired several staff members who lost their jobs when Prosser’s closed down. He also owns Schoolhouse Barbeque in Scranton, just outside Lake City in the Pee Dee.
He said opening a business on the coast will certainly present different challenges he’s not used to.
“Everybody warns me you’re going to do all your business in four months and then hope the locals support you,” Mims said.
Mims is confident the future will be bright as South Carolina is turning the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things are loosening up a little bit,” he said. “People are getting vaccines. People are getting more confident. It seems like they’re coming back out, so I think we’re hitting it at a perfect time.”
Mims believes Inlet Bar-b-que will offer something a little different than the rest of the Murrells Inlet area, which he hopes will draw more people in.
“Not a lot of restaurants this type in this area,” he said. “A lot of seafood and bar-style stuff, so hopefully this is something that fits good for the community and they support us.”
Mims doesn’t have an exact opening date, but he hopes to get going by mid-April.
He said he’ll probably start out by being open Wednesday-Sunday, but notes it’s possible they’ll switch to seven days per week if business is good.
