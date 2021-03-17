Lt. Gov. talks business at the 2021 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Outlook luncheon

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Center was full of civic and business leaders as South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette discussed the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and what the state’s continuing to do to help businesses get back on their feet.
“We’re going to be bringing the resource part of AccelerateSC back into play with the new stimulus money that’s coming out making sure small businesses that didn’t get the funding larger companies did, would have resources in our state to give to, that’s yet to come and things we’re working on,” Evette said.
Before the pandemic, Evette said the state’s economy was in great shape.
“Unemployment was almost non-existent before the pandemic, 2.7%, I was the envy of lieutenant governors across the country; they couldn’t believe it,” said Evette.
While unemployment numbers increased to over 12% during the pandemic, Evette couldn’t be happier about the state’s current numbers.
“I’m proud to say we’re at 4.5% and we’re continuing to move along,” she said.
Evette said Gov. Henry McMaster has worked hard to protect businesses over the last year. She talked about the implementation of AccelerateSC and providing business grants.
Evette believes the state’s efforts will continue to be attractive to industries across the country. She referenced some of Florence County’s big businesses such as McCall Farms, Niagara Bottling, and one of Florence’s future businesses.
“Buc-ees Travel Center is coming here. That’s amazing I’ve never seen one, but I’ve heard about so I’m really kind of excited,” Evette said.
Evette is hopeful this year will be much better for businesses who suffered throughout the pandemic. She said South Carolina is open for business.
“As the warm weather comes in and vaccines get into people’s arms, we’re going back to business as normal,” said Evette.
