LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools move to virtual, dismiss early Thursday due to severe weather threat

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – School districts across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are updating their learning plans for Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.
The following districts have announced changes for March 18. This list will be updated as more information comes in.
HORRY COUNTY SCHOOLS
Horry County Schools will operate on a distance-learning instructional schedule on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.
According to information from the district, all students and teachers will not report to their schools on March 18 and will follow the distance-learning instructional model.
All after-school programs, activities and events scheduled for Thursday, March 18, are canceled, HCS officials said. All other HCS staff members will be informed by their supervisors of their Thursday work schedule.
Severe weather, including damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes, are possible on Thursday.
According to HCS officials, an update regarding school operations for Friday, March 19, will be given as information becomes available.
FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 1
FSD1 announces that its schools will operate on a half-day schedule on Thursday. Elementary schools will be dismissed at 11:10 a.m., while middle and high schools will dismiss at noon.
There will also be no extended day academy program, afterschool activities or athletic programs and games on Thursday.
FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 2
Officials with Florence School District 2 announced they would also operate on eLearning/remote learning day for March 18 due to the severe weather threat.
According to a press release, if a FSD2 student needs instructional assistance on Thursday, they should contact their teacher via email or Google Classroom. The Technology Department will provide technical support to all students, parents, faculty, and staff during the day.
FSD2 parents and students can reach the technology support team by calling (843) 493-9207 or by emailing fjackson@fsd2.org. Staff asks that the preferred method of contact be email.
FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 3
Florence School District 3 schools will operate on an eLearning/remote learning day on Thursday, March 18.
All teachers and instructional assistants will work remotely on this day. All other employees will report at their normal times.
Schools and teachers will contact students to assist with e-learning assignments. Regular virtual students will continue with their regular schedules.
The Technology Department will provide technical support to all students, parents, faculty, and staff during this eLearning event. Parents may reach the technology support team by calling (843) 374-2836 or by emailing support@fsd3.org. The preferred method of contact is by phone. Technology Department staff members will be available to assist between the hours of 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. during eLearning events.
DARLINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Darlington County School District said Thursday will be an eLearning/virtual day for all students.
The district said students will have assigned classwork and teachers will be available electronically.
All DCSD buildings and district office buildings will also be closed.
Officials also said Friday will be an early dismissal day, as already scheduled.
DILLON SCHOOL DISTRICTS 3 AND 4
Dillon School Districts Three and Four will have early dismissal on Thursday, March 18, for students and teachers due to inclement weather.
Latta Elementary School will dismiss at 11 a.m. for car and bus riders. Latta Middle and High schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. for car and bus riders.
Check the Dillon School District Four website for early dismissal times.
MARLBORO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Marlboro County School District will operate on a half-day schedule on Thursday. Lunch will be served to all students prior to release.
Parents and students are asked to refer to individual school’s websites or social media pages for more detailed schedules.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOLS
The Georgetown County School District will have an eLearning Day on Thursday, March 18 due to the threat of severe weather.
Asynchronous assignments will be posted on Thursday by teachers for students to complete and submit by Friday, March 26. Once these assignments are submitted, students will be marked “present” for the eLearning day. Failure to complete and submit assignments by March 26 will result in the student being marked “absent” for the eLearning Day.
Friday, March 19, will remain a scheduled Staff Development Day in GCSD. Normal operations for students will resume on Monday, March 22.
FRANCIS MARION UNIVERSITY
The university confirmed that it will be closing campus at 1 p.m. Thursday due to inclement weather.
HORRY-GEORGETOWN TECHNICAL COLLEGE
HGTC says it will move to all-virtual instruction on Thursday. This includes clinicals, internships and any other type of in-person instructional activities.
The college says it will resume normal operations Friday unless noted otherwise.
FLORENCE-DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE
FDTC will close at 1 p.m. Thursday due to the severe weather threat, according to officials.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.