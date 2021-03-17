‘I almost passed out’: Grand Strand man wins $125K playing lottery

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a great way to end a workday!
A Grand Strand man is $125,000 richer after playing the Lottery when he got off work, according to information from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
“I almost passed out,” the winner told S.C. Education Lottery officials.
He says he stopped after work to fill up his car at the Palmetto Express at 2599 N. Main St. in Conway and decided to take a chance on a lottery ticket, a press release stated. The $5 Lots of Cash scratch-off left him a winner.
The man, who asked not to be identified, said he hasn’t finalized plans for the winnings yet but saving for retirement is at the top of his list.
Palmetto Express in Conway received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.
