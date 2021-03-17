Grand Strand Health opens 300 first, second COVID-19 dose appointments for Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One hospital along the Grand Strand announced it has opened up hundreds of appointments for Thursday.
Grand Strand Health announced on Wednesday that it has opened over 300 appointments in VAMS for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses for a clinic that will be held on Thursday.
The appointments are for those who fall under Phase 1a and Phase 1b.
The clinic will go from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Strand Medical Center campus. Due to the severe weather predicted for the area, the clinic will be held inside the South Entrance of the hospital.
Appointments are required and second dose appointments will be made at the time of the first dose.
CLICK HERE for information on how to register for VAMS and schedule your appointment.
