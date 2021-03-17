FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Significant severe weather event growing more likely

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat for severe storms on Thursday continues to increase. The area remains under level four severe weather risk for strong to severe storms on Thursday.
Conditions continue to look very favorable for potentially significant severe weather across the Carolinas on Thursday. A strong cold front will move into the area and clash with warm and humid air late in the day on Thursday. As warm and moist air flows into the area and combines with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, strong to severe storms will be possible. This is a classic spring-time setup involving a clash between warm and humid air and a strong cold front. This will lead to the strong to severe storm threat throughout Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.
The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center notes that “A regional outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes is possible on Thursday from parts of east-central Georgia northeastward across South Carolina and North Carolina. Significant tornadoes, wind damage and large hail will be possible from morning into afternoon. Severe thunderstorms will also be possible from parts of the eastern Gulf Coast into the southern and central Appalachians.”
TIME LINE: Storms will move into the western Carolinas early Thursday and then continue to move across the state through the day. Locally, areas along and west of Interstate 95 will see the risk of storms from late morning through midday. Across the Pee Dee, the storms will arrive between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM. For areas along the Grand Strand, the best time frame for potentially severe storms will be from 4:00 PM through 8:00 PM
TORNADO THREAT: Enough wind shear in the atmosphere will exist for the possibility of tornadoes late Thursday. In addition, ingredients will be in place for the possibility of long lasting and strong tornadoes - EF2 or stronger.
DAMAGING WIND THREAT: Very strong winds in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will combine with developing storms to produce a significant risk of damaging winds from developing thunderstorms. Widespread wind gusts of 50 to 75 mph may develop late in the day on Thursday. Isolated gusts could reach higher than 75 mph.
HAIL THREAT: While hail will be less likely than strong winds, some of the stronger storms on Thursday could produce hail the size of quarters or larger.
