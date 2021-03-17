FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Significant severe weather event growing more likely

Conditions continue to look very favorable for potentially significant severe weather across the Carolinas on Thursday. A strong cold front will move into the area and clash with warm and humid air late in the day on Thursday. As warm and moist air flows into the area and combines with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, strong to severe storms will be possible. This is a classic spring-time setup involving a clash between warm and humid air and a strong cold front. This will lead to the strong to severe storm threat throughout Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.