FIRST ALERT: Severe threat ends, cooler weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of strong to severe storms will rapidly diminish late this evening as cooler weather returns for the weekend.
Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will remain possible through the late evening hours before cooler and much more stable weather returns to the area. While the risk of isolated severe storms remain, the overall risk is much lower thanks to cooler temperatures and persistent cloud cover through the day.
Tonight will see the rain ending with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s by sunrise Friday. A good deal of sunshine early in the day will give way to mostly cloudy to overcast skies again in the afternoon. A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible in the afternoon but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will only climb into the middle and upper 50s.
The weekend will see cool and blustery weather at times as an area of low pressure develops off shore. Skies will be mostly cloudy through most of the weekend. A 20% chance of a sprinkle or light shower will linger through Saturday with a slightly higher chance - 30% - on Sunday. Gusty winds from the northeast will blow at 20-25 mph at times. High temperatures will remain stuck in the middle to upper 50s through the weekend.
