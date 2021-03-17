FIRST ALERT: Clouds linger today, severe storms possible Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many you probably heard the rumbles of thunder and heavy rain in the area overnight. If not, we will still hold onto a few scattered showers this morning. That is the best time for rain chances today as clouds linger around for your Wednesday.
Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 60s today despite the cloud cover. A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon and evening but the best chance of rain was this morning. Overall, this will be the break we get before our First Alert Weather Day on Thursday.
By Thursday, a strong cold front will set the stage for the increasing threat of severe weather. The cold front will push storms into the Carolinas during the day Thursday. As warm and moist air flows into the area and combines with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, strong to severe storms will be possible.
There is currently a level 4 severe weather risk in place across the eastern half of North and South Carolina on Thursday. A level 4 risk means numerous severe storms are possible for Thursday. This is the first level 4 severe risk we have seen in our area since April 19th, 2019.
The risk from these storms includes strong winds, hail and the possibility of a few strong tornadoes. For a full update on the sever weather threat, click here.
