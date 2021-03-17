Firefighters respond to reported two-alarm fire in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have been called to a reported two-alarm fire in the Conway area Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, the fire is in the 1000 block of Carolina Road.
Casey said firefighters responded at 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the building was evacuated and the fire was brought under control, according to HCFR.
First responders said there are no reported injuries. The fire is under investigation.
Crews with the City of Conway Fire Department aided on the call.
