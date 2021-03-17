Crash involving 18-wheeler damages utility pole, forces road closure in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic crash with injuries has caused a road closure in Loris Wednesday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the crash in the area of Highway 67 and McNabb Shortcut Road at 6:07 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash involves a vehicle, 18-wheeler and a utility pole, officials said.
The roadway is currently shutdown as crews work the scene.
According to HCFR, one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
