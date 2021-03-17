‘Celebrate and connect’: Excitement builds as ArtFields 2021 returns to Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - ArtFields is making a comeback in 2021 after last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.
The event will be held April 23 through May. 1.
“Being able to host ArtFields again really means a way we can offer a space where people can celebrate and connect, and I think over the past year we’ve missed those opportunities,” said Lake City ArtFields Collective Marketing Manager Roberta Burns.
ArtFields is a major part of downtown Lake City and is one of the Pee Dee’s biggest annual events. Burns is excited to once again host amazing artwork and people at their event.
The artwork is set to arrive at the end of March, and it will be spread out across 68 acres of downtown streets and businesses.
Burns said people will be able to easily social distance and masks and sanitizer will be available throughout.
“We hope we can keep everyone really well informed, get people masked up and safely enjoy this and really show that when you have events like this and proper social distancing in place, when you’re wearing masks, can happen safely and we can get back to a sense of normal and connect and enjoy like never before,” said Burns.
After many art shows and festivals were canceled due to the pandemic, Burns said artists are looking forward to ArtFields 2021.
“So the opportunity for them to come here and have their artwork displayed, and have so many people come here and be able to walk through a safe setting is so unique and artists are pumped,” said Burns.
Artists aren’t the only people excited about the event. It’s also a big event for downtown businesses.
The owner of A’Bloom Floral and Events, Merry Floyd, is in the process of rearranging her store to display the artwork.
“My first summer we were open I was able to do ArtFields and it was wonderful, it felt like we were walking on the streets of Charleston, we propped our doors and people were coming in and out, so we are very excited to have it back,” said Floyd.
Floyd said people from across the state ordered her flowers after she served as a venue during ArtFields 2019.
It’s a unique event that showcases Lake City, and Floyd is urging people to come out and take part.
“Please put it on your calendar and come out and enjoy it, the weather is usually beautiful during that time, the scenery with flowers in the shops is just something you don’t want to miss,” said Floyd.
There will also be an online viewing option for those who can’t attend ArtFields 2021 in person.
CLICK HERE for more information on ArtFields 2021.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.