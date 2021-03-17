Boston named First-Team All-American by AP

On the season, Boston averages 13.7 points and 11.7 rebounds. Her output increases against ranked opponents to 14.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. With eight games of four or more blocked shots, including the program’s first triple-double against an SEC opponent and first against a ranked opponent (vs. Georgia, Jan. 21), Boston is also a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, which she won last season.